WARNING: Severe storms set to hit Western Downs

BOM: Warning area for Wednesday, Feb 24. Pic: Copyright Commonwealth of Australia 2021, Bureau of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for Miles, Tara, and Dalby, which may produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding over the next several hours.

The warning encompasses the follow regions in Southeast Queensland; Darling Downs, Granite Belt, Central Highlands, Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and the Warrego forecast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: