WARNING: Severe storms set to hit Western Downs
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for Miles, Tara, and Dalby, which may produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding over the next several hours.
The warning encompasses the follow regions in Southeast Queensland; Darling Downs, Granite Belt, Central Highlands, Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and the Warrego forecast districts.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.