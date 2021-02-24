Menu
BOM: Warning area for Wednesday, Feb 24. Pic: Copyright Commonwealth of Australia 2021, Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

WARNING: Severe storms set to hit Western Downs

Peta McEachern
24th Feb 2021 4:27 PM
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for Miles, Tara, and Dalby, which may produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding over the next several hours.

BOM: Warning area for Wednesday, Feb 24. Pic: Copyright Commonwealth of Australia 2021, Bureau of Meteorology

The warning encompasses the follow regions in Southeast Queensland; Darling Downs, Granite Belt, Central Highlands, Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and the Warrego forecast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
