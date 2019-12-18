Warning over Trump sex brag in kids holiday movie

Donald Trump’s sex harassment boast that he was able to get away with grabbing women “by the p****y” has made it past the censors in a new children’s movie.

Australian Council on Children and the Media president Elizabeth Handsley said The Queen's Corgi's PG rating did not properly reflect some of the film's adult content.

"We don't say things should be cut out of the film but we do urge parents to be aware of some of the content of this film,'' she said.

The film's plot involves the Trumps visiting Buckingham Palace to meet The Queen, where they try to find a mate for their own corgi, Mitzi, among the Queen's dogs.

During one scene, the US President introduces Mitzi to The Queen's corgis and, to the shock of the monarch, tells the dog to "grab some puppy".

A scene from the movie The Queen's Corgi. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

The filmmakers say the joke is a reference to audio of Mr Trump speaking to a TV host in 2005, in which he states: "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p****y."

The Queen's Corgi, which is now showing in Adelaide, received mixed reviews when it ran as a children's holiday special during the northern hemisphere summer.

UK newspaper The Independent branded the film "deeply unpleasant and in no way suitable for children''. It has also received a zero rating on the Rotten Tomatoes rating website.

Other complaints about the movie have been critical of the screenwriters making light of the "p … y" comment, revealed in 2016, because they say it plays down the serious nature of sexual assault.

But the filmmakers have defended the reference, saying children do not understand it.

Director Ben Stassen told Metro.co.uk: "We did ask ourselves the same question and early on we tested the scene (in storyboard version) with a few American kids. Not a single kid understood the reference to Trump's sexist remark. All the adults did.

"Maybe the line is tasteless (I personally find it funny …) but it is certainly not inappropriate for kids since they don't know its origin.''

Throughout the movie the Trumps' dog also refuses to take "no" for an answer when demanding sex from The Queen's animals.

In another scene, one corgi bites Mr Trump in the crotch while trying to escape Mitzi's advances. In a scene at a dog pound, the animals joke about drugs and one mistakes a shoelace for a line of cocaine.

Ms Handsley said her organisation was lobbying for an age-based classification system to give parents a better idea of film and TV content.