Warning over disturbing new virus stat

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard had some harsh words for the under 40s today, insisting young people are simply not getting the message.

In a press conference delivered on Sunday afternoon, Mr Hazzard revealed a disturbing trend in coronavirus infections - a trend affecting younger Aussies in particular.

"I want to remind young people particularly, it seems like older people have got the message and understand the danger to them," he told reporters.

"But younger people are still out and about. That's great in terms of getting out for exercise, but you do need to maintain your social distancing. You are as vulnerable as any part of the community in the sense of actually getting this virus."

According to the newest statistics, 42 per cent of all people who have been infected in NSW are under the age of 40.

“You are as vulnerable as any part of the community in the sense of actually getting this virus,” the Health Minister reminded young Aussies. Picture: AAP/Bianca De Marchi.

"So, my message to you is on a beautiful Easter, certainly get out and about, exercise, it is good for your mental health and good for your physical health," Mr Hazzard said.

"But keep your social distance and recognise in some areas where social distancing couldn't be maintained, our state police and NSW Police and councils have taken steps to close some of those areas. The reason they've done that is because people were ignoring the rules around social distancing."

He encouraged people to still get outside and enjoy the warm weather - but only for its correct, government-approved purpose.

"If you can get out and build up in vitamin D, that's a good thing, but stay 1.5 metres away from the nearest person," he said.

"Enjoy the sunshine, enjoy Easter, but keep social distancing."

The NSW Premier said she’d support the police in their efforts to control the community’s social distancing. Picture: 7NEWS

The Health Minister's warning comes after seven new COVID-19 cases in NSW were confirmed overnight.

With the state recording another death over the last 24 hours - taking the NSW death toll to 24 - Mr Hazzard said people needed to exercise "high caution".

The number of total confirmed cases in NSW is now 2,854.

Mr Hazzard's words echoed those of the NSW Premier, who thanked the majority for co-operating on Saturday.

"The biggest risk to us in NSW is making sure we suppress the community-to- community transmissions, those people who might have the disease but don't know they have it (and) give it to anybody else," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

"Everybody in NSW is trying to do the right thing and we have to support the police in that process."

Originally published as Warning over disturbing new virus stat