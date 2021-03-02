WARNING: Fuel thieves targeting secluded properties

THIEVES AT LARGE: Dalby police are investigating a series of fuel thefts in outlying farming properties. Picture: File

Dalby police are investigating a series of fuel thefts plaguing outlying farming areas, with hundreds of litres of diesel stolen.

It’s believed unknown offenders are skulking vacant farm lots outside Dalby in areas such as Macalister, searching for easy targets to siphon petrol.

In the early hours of March 2, Dalby police investigated a disturbance in Macalister, and came across an offender at a farming property.

It’s understood the offender quickly decamped from the area when confronted by police, and is still at large.

Dalby police were called to a previous theft on February 25, where 100L of fuel was stolen from a council operated loader located along Dalby Cecil Plains Rd.

Investigations are currently ongoing, but residents are being encouraged to stay vigilant, and report any information to Dalby police.

