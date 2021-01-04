WARNING: Flood waters inundate Western Downs roads

IF IT'S FLOODED FORGET IT: Tara Kogan road flooded on Monday, January 4. Pic: Nich Eddo

As wet weather settles in across the state, Wester Downs waterways are swelling to capacity, cutting off multiple roads.

The Chinchilla News is presently aware of two roads in the region affected by flood waters.

Cecil Plains Moonie Rd, near Opal Creek, is completely cut off, with at least one metre of fast flowing water cutting off the road.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said authorities’ first became aware of the hazard at 1.20pm on Monday, January 4, and local council and traffic control have since been notified.

Tara Kogan road, near Kogan, is also experiencing minor flooding.

The Western Downs region is set to be hit with ongoing wet conditions over the next four days which may lead to more flooding, so residents need to keep in mind - if it’s flooded forget it.

The Western Downs Regional Council has been contacted for comment.