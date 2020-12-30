WARNING: Car thieves target Dalby home

CRIME: Dalby home targeted by heartless thieve before just before the New year. Pic: Supplied

While most are getting ready to put 2020 in the rear-view mirror and bring in the New Year with renewed positivity, a Dalby resident has woken to find their car stolen.

Just off Dalby’s main thoroughfare and the Warrego Highway, a home on Nicholson St was targeted early Wednesday morning by thieves who took off with a 2000 model Toyota HiLux dual cab ute.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said, the white and grey utility vehicle was stolen at 2am from the street where it was parked, and it isn’t yet known how the offenders gained entry to the car.

“Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward,” she said.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Policelink on 131 444.