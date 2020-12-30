Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRIME: Dalby home targeted by heartless thieve before just before the New year. Pic: Supplied
CRIME: Dalby home targeted by heartless thieve before just before the New year. Pic: Supplied
News

WARNING: Car thieves target Dalby home

Peta McEachern
30th Dec 2020 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

While most are getting ready to put 2020 in the rear-view mirror and bring in the New Year with renewed positivity, a Dalby resident has woken to find their car stolen.

Just off Dalby’s main thoroughfare and the Warrego Highway, a home on Nicholson St was targeted early Wednesday morning by thieves who took off with a 2000 model Toyota HiLux dual cab ute.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said, the white and grey utility vehicle was stolen at 2am from the street where it was parked, and it isn’t yet known how the offenders gained entry to the car.

“Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward,” she said.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

dalby crime dalby police queensland police serivce stolen cars western downs crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of six Dalby teens exposed

        Premium Content FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of six Dalby teens exposed

        Crime From a wild police chase through the backyards of Dalby to being caught dealing drugs, these are some of the young offenders who have appeared in court in 2020.

        POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Premium Content POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Business Despite a challenging year, several Dalby businesses were able to rally in the face...

        Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

        Premium Content Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

        Crime A drunk Dalby mum’s drunken drive for takeaway food resulted in her being arrested...

        CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        Premium Content CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        News Fire crews and paramedics rushed to reports a home east of Chinchilla had erupted...