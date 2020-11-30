Menu
Detective Inspector Phil Hurst says the death of a two-year-old girl in Palmwoods at the weekend was a tragic accident. Picture: John McCutcheon/ File
News

Warning as toddler choked in blind cord tragedy

Natalie Wynne
30th Nov 2020 11:35 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
Police say two-year-old girl died when a blind cord wrapped around her neck in a tragic accident at the weekend.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in Palmwoods after receiving reports of an "unresponsive child" about 11am on Sunday.

The toddler was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital but she couldn't be saved.

Sunshine Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Phil Hurst said it was a tragic accident.

"Any incident involving a young child is tragic for all involved," Detective Inspector Hurst said.

"The family is understandably devastated, there were other children in the house at the time.

"It's a terrible reminder for all parents to be aware of, blind and curtain cords are dangerous."

The death has been described as not suspicious.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

