WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

WARNING: Residents need to be cautious on the roads as storms may cause flash flooding. Pic: Supplied

The Bureau of Meteorology has released a warning for the Maranoa and Warrego region, cautioning residents that severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Roma, Emerald, Clermont, Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Goondiwindi, Moranbah, Hughenden, Richmond, Collinsville and Camooweal.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.