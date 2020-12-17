Warnie makes bizarre fashion sledge

Australia’s first test of the summer got off to a bizarre start with cricket legend Shane Warne reopening an old feud with a fashion sledge.

The Australian summer of Test cricket is underway but despite being 13 years after his retirement, Shane Warne is still able to steal the show.

Taking on India for the first time since the historic loss on home soil two seasons ago, the Aussies had a disastrous build-up to the First Test in Adelaide, but started favourites on the back of the mighty Aussie attack wielding the pink ball under lights.

Mystery still surrounded the make-up of the Aussie XI right up until the toss, where Aussie captain Tim Paine confirmed Australia is rolling the dice with Joe Burns to open the batting with Matthew Wade, while promising debutant Cameron Green will bat at No. 6.

There were some emotional moments before the start of play with debutant Green handed his Baggy Green cap by Pat Cummins before his first ever test match - but it was overshadowed by another cap presentation with Shane Warne appearing on TV with a flat cap.

Warne calmly explained his fashion statement was nothing more that a tribute to Green and a wish to live out his love for hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

"More importantly Warnie, we've got to address one thing. The cap," Fox Cricket host Adam Gilchrist said with a puzzled expression on his face.

Shane Warne was rocking the flat cap.

Warne responded: "Yes. Well, Cameron Green got his Test cap presentation and I love Peaky Blinders so I thought why not try and rock the flat cap out of respect to Cameron Green.

"I didn't want to do the Baggy Green cap. Silly people do that at Wimbledon. So I thought I'd rock the flat cap out of respect for Cameron Green and Peaky Blinders."

The did at "silly people at Wimbledon" refers to the famous photo when the team went to Wimbledon to watch Pat Rafter and wore their Baggy Green caps with Warne photographed wearing a different cap.

Warne has long spoken about how he preferred the wide brim hat as he found the Baggy Green too tight.

In a 2018 interview with BBC Radio, Warne explained Steve Waugh's obsession with the Baggy Green became "the ultimate embarrassment".

"We went to watch Pat Rafter at Wimbledon - and he wanted the whole team to wear it. And I looked at Mark Waugh and he said 'I am not wearing that'," Warne said.

"So the guys (who) idolised Steve Waugh, Langer, Hayden, Gilchrist, those type of guys, all wore the baggy green cap to Wimbledon. It makes me puke to think that these grown men wore green baggy caps to Wimbledon! So I refused.

"Looking back at some of those photos … it was embarrassing to watch."

One of these things is not like the other.

Warne has been a high-profile ambassador for Advanced Hair Studios for 16 years - making his statement all the more confusing.

He was also showing off his new outside the stadium in Adelaide.

Shane Warne once refused to wear his baggy green to Wimbledon.



He's rocked up to commentate the first Test in a baggy grey.



Warne's answer included a sly dig at Gilchrist for being one of several Aussies to have worn the iconic sporting accessory during a trip to watch the tennis at Wimbledon.

"I think I was one of those that wore the cap at Wimbledon too. But anyway, we move on and learn from our mistakes," Gilchrist said with a smile.

