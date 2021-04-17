Warm up your lungs, pub choir is coming to Dalby

PUB SONGS: Iconic Queensland brand Bundaberg Rum is bringing communities back to their beloved local with a special regional tour of the State’s famous Pub Choir. Picture: File

PUB SONGS: Iconic Queensland brand Bundaberg Rum is bringing communities back to their beloved local with a special regional tour of the State’s famous Pub Choir. Picture: File

Queensland’s iconic Pub Choir is back and bigger than ever, bringing Dalby and several other rural communities together for a special regional tour following their COVID-19 hiatus.

Pub Choir will tour half a dozen Queensland towns to create a special night at the pub for the local community.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Pub Choir founder and director Astrid Jorgensen said exactly 12 months ago, they had to transform their iconic event into Couch Choir, but was looking forward to the real thing.

“Nothing compares to being able to connect in person, so I am thrilled that we can now return to beloved pubs across Queensland with the support of Bundaberg Rum,” Ms Jorgensen said.

“We have to do a few things differently, socially distanced and Covid-safe under the directions of Queensland Health, but the joy will be the same, if not even more so, because for the first time in over a year it will be live in person.”

Musicians Waveney Yasso and Astrid Jorgensen are taking their music on the road. Picture: Richard Walker

The tour was made possible thanks to Bundaberg Rum’s $11.5 million Raising the Bar industry relief fund, which was designed to support the hospitality sector as it recovers and rebuilds from the impact of COVID-19.

Bundaberg Rum marketing and experience manager Duncan Littler said Bundaberg Rum was delighted to be able to bring Pub Choir to regional Queensland thanks to their Raising the Bar hospitality support fund.

“The pub is often the heart and soul of regional communities and people missed that social element during the height of the pandemic,” Mr Littler said.

“We want people to know that good times can still be had at their local as we support them to maintain strict hygiene standards.”

Tickets are free and available here.

Tour dates:

Dalby: The Criterion Hotel – Tuesday April 20

Bundaberg: Brothers Sports Club – Thursday April 22

Toowoomba: Stock Hotel – Friday April 23

Cairns: Brothers Leagues Club – Tuesday April 27

Townsville: Mansfield Hotel- Wednesday April 28

Magnetic Island: Arcadia Village Hotel – Friday April 30

Emerald: Emerald Golf Club – Sunday May 2

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription