BUSTED: A wanted woman was taken into custody in Tara, the woman had been bitten by a dog the day prior and had infected puncher wound on her forearm. Pic: Supplied
News

Wanted Tara woman with infected dog-bite taken into custody

Peta McEachern
26th Apr 2020 4:55 PM
A WANTED woman was taken into custody in Tara, the woman had been bitten by a dog the day prior and had infected puncher wounds on her forearm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 24-year-old wanted woman was taken into custody today, Sunday April 26, with injuries to her arm that were not related to her arrest.

“Police intercepted a vehicle in Fry Street around 3.15pm today,” the spokeswoman said.

“(She) was located in the vehicle and a check revealed she had an outstanding warrant for an alleged ‘fail to appear’ in Dalby Magistrates Court from January 2020.

“The woman received medical treatment to a pre-existing arm injury.

“This injury occurred prior to police intercepting the vehicle.”

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance was sent to the Tara Police Station to assess the arm.

“We were called to a medical job, it was an old injury, we assessed the patient and no transportation was needed,” the spokeswoman said.

