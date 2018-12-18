Wannabe air force pilot clocked at 148km/h while drunk

A teenage P-plater who has represented Queensland in soccer was clocked driving at 148km/h on the M1 at Upper Mt Gravatt while drunk.

Dean Patrick Bullen, 19, fronted Holland Park Magistrates Court this morning where he was given a withering dressing down for his behaviour.

Bullen pleaded guilty to three charges of disobeying the speed limit, driving over the general alcohol limit and not having his green P plates correctly fitted.

Police prosecutor Lauren Archer told the court Bullen was detected by a speed device travelling at 148km/h in a 100km/h zone on a northbound lane of the M1 on October 31.

"When pulled over and asked how fast he thought he was going, he told police he was travelling at 110km/h,'' Ms Archer said.

She said Bullen gave no lawful reason for speeding and also recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.065.

P or probationary drivers must record a blood alcohol reading of zero, while open drivers must be under 0.05.

"Your driving behaviour is a disgrace. You don't serve to be on the road,'' Magistrate Simon Young told Bullen.

"You have no concern for yourself or other road users.''

Mr Young said Bullen did not appear to have shown any insights from the QTOP driver education program he had completed.

'I'm not sure if that's due to immaturity or arrogance,'' he said.

Bullen's lawyer, Mitchell Cunningham, told the court his client had been living in Australia, with only an older brother for guidance, after the pair's parents stayed behind in the Philippines when the brothers moved to Brisbane.

He said Bullen was studying bridging courses with the hope of one day becoming an air force pilot and had played soccer for Queensland in the U18 side, around the world and interstate.

"He's aware good luck rather than good management means he is not facing more serious charges,'' Mr Cunningham said.

"This is out of character for him and he is deeply embarrassed.''

Mr Cunningham asked that no conviction be recorded as Bullen was concerned it would affect his chances of playing in Canadian or North American soccer leagues.

Mr Young said he took into account Bullen's early guilty pleas to all three charges, his youth and his "otherwise bright prospects''.

He fined Bullen $1750, disqualified him from driving for six months and did not record convictions.

Originally published as Wannabe air force pilot clocked at 148km/h while drunk