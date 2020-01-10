WA bushfires: Eyre Highway has reopened

The Eyre Highway has reopened this morning. PHOTO: DFES

TRUCK drivers in Western Australia are no longer cut off from South Australian routes with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA and Main Roads advising this morning that the Eyre Highway has been reopened in both directions.

The Coolgardie-Esperance Highway is also reopened.

The Western Roads Federation said some speed restrictions are in place and it is anticipated that a large number of vehicles could be on the roads.

"As per WRF advice, please ensure you carry sufficient fuel and water as many roadhouses will be out of stock," an alert by the WRF said.

The highway closure, due to bushfires that tore through the region, imposed criplling costs on many transport operators stuck at roadblocks.

Earlier in the week, WRF boss Cam Dumesny called on Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud to remember that transport companies were also businesses that had been impacted by the devastating bushfires.

The WRF also advised of a tropical low heading towards the Kimberley from the Northern Territory, where it has the potential to become Tropical Cyclone Claudia.

Ex TC Blake has also created significant flooding and water over road issues throughout the Pilbara and Sandy Desert regions.

The Great Central Road is closed again due to flooding.

Please monitor Main Roads, BOM or NT RTA for updagtes.