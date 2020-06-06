Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious.
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious. kaspiic
Crime

Indigenous prisoner dies after he collapses

6th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at a prison in Western Australia.

The Acacia Prison inmate was found on Friday but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at hospital, the state's Department of Justice said in a statement on Saturday.

Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious, but they are investigating and there will be an inquest given it is a death in custody.

The Department of Justice will also conduct an internal review.

Acacia Prison is privately-run by Serco Australia

Originally published as WA Aboriginal prisoner dead after collapse

deaths in custody prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property There are growing concerns regional battlers may miss out because the scheme is targeted at wealthy city dwellers.

        Contaminated water flows into Condamine river

        premium_icon Contaminated water flows into Condamine river

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council have revealed how it affects Western Downs...

        Movies on the big screen to return to the Western Downs

        premium_icon Movies on the big screen to return to the Western Downs

        News THE first screen will be held at 6pm on June 5 but will look a little different to...

        $21.3M investment to build region’s future

        premium_icon $21.3M investment to build region’s future

        News Millions of dollars have been secured to deliver 19 projects across the southwest...