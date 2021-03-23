Voters turn on PM as crisis worsens

The Morrison Government is facing a crisis of support as Liberal voters in a key election battleground state continue to turn their back on the scandal-plagued party.

Support for the party in Victoria has been in free fall for weeks, thanks in large part to the Prime Minister and his colleagues' gross mishandling of sexual assault and toxic Parliament culture allegations.

A new poll of 954 voters across Melbourne, obtained by the Herald Sun, revealed the Morrison Government is facing some of its worst numbers since coming into power in 2019.

The poll, conducted between March 16-18, revealed one in two voters rated the Government's response to the numerous sexual misconduct and abuse allegations as very poor.

Only a quarter said they believed the response had been good or very good.

Around 62 per cent of these voters said it was "very important" that allegations around sexual abuse are handling appropriately.

Voters were also asked, "If a federal election were to be held this month, which political party would you likely support?"

Only 29.4 per cent said they would vote for the Liberals, while Labor garnered 42.4 per cent of the support.

Scott Morrison is facing a polling crisis. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Nicole Cleary

While 56 per cent of those polled said they had previously voted for the Liberal party, just over 10 per cent of that group said they would be more likely, or much more likely to vote for them after the issues with the party.

More than 40 per cent of former Liberal voters said they would be much less likely to vote for the party now.

While voters appear to be distancing themselves from the Liberal party, those polled were pretty evenly split on how Mr Morrison leads during times of crisis.

Almost the exact same number of people voted Mr Morrison's leadership during times of crisis was very poor or very good.

The split was similar when voters were asked to rate the Federal Government's support for Victoria during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

Around 28 per cent of voters said the support for Victoria was "very poor" while 24 per cent said it was "very good".

Thousands of women took to the streets across Australia last week to call for an end to gendered violence and equality.

The marches followed former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins alleging she had been sexually assaulted in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds' office.

The Government was hit again last night when reports of male senior government staff performing sex acts in Parliament House in Canberra were aired on Network 10.

"The people who come to work in this building are better than this," Mr Morrison said in a statement. "The actions of these individuals show a staggering disrespect for the people who work in parliament, and for the ideals parliament is supposed to represent."

He said the Government had "identified the staff member at the centre of these allegations and terminated his employment immediately".

RedBridge strategy director Kosmos Samaras, who has previously worked for the Victorian Labor Party, said the team was trying to figure out if it was a permanent change.

"We will need a few more of these results to be confident that we are witnessing a permanent shift within the electorate," he told the Herald Sun.

Originally published as Voters turn on PM as crisis worsens