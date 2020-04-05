VOTE NOW: Wandoan Photo Challenge

TALENTED professional and amateur photographers across the Western Downs have submitted their photos for the Wandoan Photo Challenge 2020 – and it’s time to vote for a winner before voting closes Friday, April 10, at midnight.

Wandoan Photo Challenge 2020 - Judge's top 30 for the People's Choice Vote.

The photographs are a stunning reminder of what makes the Western Downs a special, beautiful, and loving community to reside in.

The photographs are usually displayed at the Wandoan Show, although cancelled this year due to concerns of COVID-19 and social distancing regulations, voting will be conducted online.

The judges have chosen the top 30 finalists from 247 entries, and they are now online HERE for you to vote for your favourite image.

All votes will be tallied to determine the first, second, and third People’s Choice prizes which will be announced at www.wandoanphotochallenge.com after Friday, April 10.