Who has the best coffee in Chinchilla?
Who has the best coffee in Chinchilla?
News

VOTE NOW: Top 8 places to grab a coffee in Chinchilla

Zoe Bell
by
11th Mar 2020 3:15 PM

CHINCHILLA is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

For the first time, the Chinchilla News will be running a Best Of Chinchilla series, starting this week with the best place to grab a cup of coffee.

We have compiled a list of places from our Facebook page and now it is up to you to pick the winner.

The poll will be open until 3pm on Thursday March 12 and the winner will be announced on Friday.

Happy Voting!

 

Reader poll

Who makes the best coffee in Chinchilla?

Someone from your address has already voted.

Current Results

Downtown Cafe

16%

Amelia's Place

16%

Bumble Bean Coffee Van

16%

Chinchilla Farmers Market

0%

Panache at Home

0%

Dorney's Cake Shop

16%

McCafe

33%

Sharpy's

0%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

best of cafes chinchilla coffee entertainment food western downs

