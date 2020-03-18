Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
We want to want the person who delivers the best customer service in our region.
We want to want the person who delivers the best customer service in our region.
News

VOTE NOW: Top 38 people who deliver the best customer service

Zoe Bell
by
18th Mar 2020 5:31 PM

CHINCHILLA and the surrounding areas is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

This week, the Chinchilla News wants know who delivers the best customer service in our region. 

We have compiled a list of people from our Facebook page and now it is up to you to pick the winner.

The poll will be open until 9am on Friday March 20 and the winner will be announced soon after. 

Happy Voting!

 

best of customer service local businesses western downs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roma’s biggest event cancelled due to COVID-19

        premium_icon Roma’s biggest event cancelled due to COVID-19

        News ROMA’S biggest weekend of the year has been cancelled, as the COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate.

        Roma and District rugby league suspended under QRL orders

        premium_icon Roma and District rugby league suspended under QRL orders

        Sport Queensland’s rugby league body has told local clubs to postpone their upcoming...

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia

        ‘We won’t cope’: Council bans events of 10+ people

        premium_icon ‘We won’t cope’: Council bans events of 10+ people

        News Council has introduced some of the strictest measures in Australian