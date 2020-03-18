VOTE NOW: Top 38 people who deliver the best customer service

We want to want the person who delivers the best customer service in our region.

CHINCHILLA and the surrounding areas is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

This week, the Chinchilla News wants know who delivers the best customer service in our region.

We have compiled a list of people from our Facebook page and now it is up to you to pick the winner.

The poll will be open until 9am on Friday March 20 and the winner will be announced soon after.

Happy Voting!