VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best younger worker under 25 for 2020. Pic: Supplied

CHINCHILLA has so many awesome young workers under 25, it can be hard to choose just one as the best.

That fact was evident when The Chinchilla News put a call out on social media calling for residents to nominate just which young worker under 25 they think is Chinchilla's best.

Overall, 30 of the region's young workers under 25 were nominated for the annual title!

Now it's over to readers of The Chinchilla News to decide just which young worker under 25 they think should be crowned Chinchilla's best.

The poll is now open and will remain open until 9am Friday, December 4.