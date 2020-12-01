Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best younger worker under 25 for 2020. Pic: Supplied
VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best younger worker under 25 for 2020. Pic: Supplied
News

VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best younger worker under 25

Peta McEachern
1st Dec 2020 5:04 PM

CHINCHILLA has so many awesome young workers under 25, it can be hard to choose just one as the best.

That fact was evident when The Chinchilla News put a call out on social media calling for residents to nominate just which young worker under 25 they think is Chinchilla's best.

Overall, 30 of the region's young workers under 25 were nominated for the annual title!

Now it's over to readers of The Chinchilla News to decide just which young worker under 25 they think should be crowned Chinchilla's best.

The poll is now open and will remain open until 9am Friday, December 4.

Reader poll

VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best younger worker under 25 for 2020

View Results
chinchilla best of 2020 chinchilla community reader poll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCORCHER: When record breaking temps will hit Dalby area

        Premium Content SCORCHER: When record breaking temps will hit Dalby area

        Weather THE Western Downs is set to be toasted by a relentless heatwave this week according to the Bureau of Meteorology. MORE DETAILS:

        46C! State to fry as heat records tumble

        Premium Content 46C! State to fry as heat records tumble

        Weather Heat records will be broken in Queensland this week

        Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Premium Content Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Politics Treasurer Cameron Dick says Queensland finances better than forecast

        Teens go on 300km crime spree across south west

        Premium Content Teens go on 300km crime spree across south west

        News POLICE on hunt for teens who allegedly stole a car from Toowoomba, tried to break...