VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best childcare educator for 2020. Pic: Supplied
News

VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best childcare educator for 2020

Peta McEachern
6th Nov 2020 4:36 PM | Updated: 5:11 PM

CHINCHILLA has so many good kindy teachers it can be hard to choose just one as the best.

That fact was evident on Thursday night when Chinchilla News put a call out on social media calling for residents to nominate just which kindy teacher they think is Chinchilla's best.

Overall, 21 of the region's top childcare educators were nominated for the annual title.

Now it's over to readers of Chinchilla News to decide just which childcare educator you think should be crowned Chinchilla's best.

The poll is now open and will remain open until 9am Monday, November 9.

