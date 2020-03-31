Menu
VOTE NOE: Here is where you said the best places are to buy meat from in the Chinchilla region.
News

VOTE NOW: Best Butchers in Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
31st Mar 2020 11:45 AM

CHINCHILLA is home to a great array of butchers, and if there's one thing we need to do right now amid this coronavirus craziness it is to support our local businesses.

The Chinchilla News wants to find the best butcher in our region, as voted by our readers.

On Monday night we posted a call out to our Facebook page, asking you to nominate your favourite butcher.

You nominated five businesses.

Now, we're asking you to make your vote count! Decide where you think is the best in town.

Voting will close on Thursday morning, we'll then tally them up and crown one lucky winner the 'best butcher' in the Chinchilla region soon after. 

Who's the best butcher in our region?

best of best of series butchers buy local chinchilla community

