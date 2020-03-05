Vote for your favourite business to win

BEST OF: Have your say on the best of the region.

CHINCHILLA and the surrounding areas are home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events -some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out the best of the best across our regions towns, as voted by our readers.

For the first time, Chinchilla News will be running a Best of Chinchilla and surrounds series, starting this week.

Each Monday night, we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

We’re on the hunt for Chinchilla’s best coffee, and we want to hear from you!

Nominate the business you think has the best customer service, and they’ll go in the running to win Best of Chinchilla and surrounds.

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business, person or event and react to comments as a way of supporting that nomination.

Chinchilla News will tally up the nominations on Wednesday morning, with nominations closing at 9am.

A journalist will then compile an article with the list of 10 nominees, and create a poll which people can vote in. This poll will run until 9am on Friday.

Whether it’s the best local hairdresser, the best cafe to grab a coffee or the best mechanic to see when you have car troubles – you will have an opportunity to put the spotlight on great locals.

The winner will be announced soon after that, with the winner to appear in the next edition of our newspaper, on our website, and on Facebook.

Help us uncover the best of the west!