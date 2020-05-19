VOLUNTEERS WEEK: Celebrating hard working community members

THE Western Downs is filled with many dedicated community members who volunteer their time and effort to serve various worthy organisations.

This week National Volunteers Week were those members of the community are celebrated and thanked for all they do.

The Western Downs Regional Council is recognising the invaluable service of volunteers across the region this week as part of the initiative.

The Western Downs has a strong volunteering culture with over 25% of Western Downs residents actively volunteering.

Western Downs Regional Council Spokesperson for Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire said the tireless work of volunteers does not go unnoticed.

“We have a large number of volunteers across our region who each play a big part in providing essential services and strengthening our communities, “ Cr Maguire said.

“This year’s Volunteers Week theme is ‘Changing Communities, Changing Lives’ which is a strong reflection of the impact volunteers can have in their towns.

“From supporting our elderly residents in aged care facilities to welcoming tourists to our region, our volunteers are one of the reasons why the Western Downs is such a great place to live.

“We’re really proud of the hard work they put in each year, so we’d like to thank our volunteers and show our appreciation for their efforts.

“Although we are unable to host our usual Volunteer Week celebrations this year, we are wanting all volunteers to know we are thinking of them during these difficult times and that we look forward to welcoming them back into our facilities again soon.”

Local Miles resident and active volunteer Julie Weger looks forward to volunteering at the Miles Historical Village every week.

“I’ve been volunteering for a few years at the museum and I’ve never classed it as work - I class it as entertainment,” she said.

“I go at least three days a week, sometimes even more, and it’s taught me so much and gets me out of the house and socialising with other people.

“I get to do lots of different things from leading visitor tours, cataloguing and computer work to dreaming up displays and even helping people with family history which is very intriguing and a lot of fun.

“The museum gets many tourists, so I’ve met lots of people from overseas and everywhere who I’ve loved getting to know and making them laugh.

“There’s a handful of us at the museum but we’d love more volunteers so I’d encourage anyone, young and old, to come and try it and see what it’s all about - you will find it entertaining!”

Council has a total of 220 volunteers across the region working in Visitor Information Centres, Western Downs Libraries branches and aged care and community care facilities.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer on the Western Downs contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL.