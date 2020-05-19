Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SPECIAL WEEK: Julie Weger volunteers at the Miles Historical Village.
SPECIAL WEEK: Julie Weger volunteers at the Miles Historical Village.
News

VOLUNTEERS WEEK: Celebrating hard working community members

Zoe Bell
19th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Western Downs is filled with many dedicated community members who volunteer their time and effort to serve various worthy organisations.

This week National Volunteers Week were those members of the community are celebrated and thanked for all they do.

The Western Downs Regional Council is recognising the invaluable service of volunteers across the region this week as part of the initiative.

The Western Downs has a strong volunteering culture with over 25% of Western Downs residents actively volunteering.

Western Downs Regional Council Spokesperson for Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire said the tireless work of volunteers does not go unnoticed.

“We have a large number of volunteers across our region who each play a big part in providing essential services and strengthening our communities, “ Cr Maguire said.

“This year’s Volunteers Week theme is ‘Changing Communities, Changing Lives’ which is a strong reflection of the impact volunteers can have in their towns.

“From supporting our elderly residents in aged care facilities to welcoming tourists to our region, our volunteers are one of the reasons why the Western Downs is such a great place to live.

“We’re really proud of the hard work they put in each year, so we’d like to thank our volunteers and show our appreciation for their efforts.

“Although we are unable to host our usual Volunteer Week celebrations this year, we are wanting all volunteers to know we are thinking of them during these difficult times and that we look forward to welcoming them back into our facilities again soon.”

Local Miles resident and active volunteer Julie Weger looks forward to volunteering at the Miles Historical Village every week.

“I’ve been volunteering for a few years at the museum and I’ve never classed it as work - I class it as entertainment,” she said.

“I go at least three days a week, sometimes even more, and it’s taught me so much and gets me out of the house and socialising with other people.

“I get to do lots of different things from leading visitor tours, cataloguing and computer work to dreaming up displays and even helping people with family history which is very intriguing and a lot of fun.

“The museum gets many tourists, so I’ve met lots of people from overseas and everywhere who I’ve loved getting to know and making them laugh.

“There’s a handful of us at the museum but we’d love more volunteers so I’d encourage anyone, young and old, to come and try it and see what it’s all about - you will find it entertaining!”

Council has a total of 220 volunteers across the region working in Visitor Information Centres, Western Downs Libraries branches and aged care and community care facilities.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer on the Western Downs contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL.

miles historical village national volunteers week western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        Education All Queensland students can now go back to school from next Monday, but the school environment will be very different to the one they left at the end of term one.

        ‘What went wrong’: New cases as aged care probe launched

        ‘What went wrong’: New cases as aged care probe launched

        News Health authorities provide latest on Queensland’s coronavirus cases

        Overnight stays a welcome step forward for southwest

        premium_icon Overnight stays a welcome step forward for southwest

        News A SOUTHWEST Mayor said the gradual and controlled reopening of the regions tourism...

        Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        premium_icon Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        News Birthdays, reunions: How we celebrated iso-freedom