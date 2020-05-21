Menu
SIX YEARS OF SERVICE: Natasha Muller has volunteered with the Chinchilla Suns AFL club since 2014.
VOLUNTEER WEEK: Serving Chinchilla’s AFL club since 2014

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
21st May 2020 5:00 AM
VOLUNTEERS are the lifeblood of Chinchilla’s sports clubs.

Natasha Muller has volunteered with the Chinchilla Suns for six years working in the canteen and as a junior team manager.

“I’ve been secretary for quite a number of years too,” she said.

“The suns started up in 2013, but I didn’t join until 2014.”

Although COVID-19 has changed the club’s schedule, the mother of two would typically attend weekly trainings and monthly meetings.

“We’d go to training once a week or so,” she said.

“We’ve all got kids who play.”

The Suns has about 15 volunteers helping keep the club alive.

“We’re always in need of volunteers,” Ms Muller said.

“It’s pretty rewarding.”

One of the challenges that the Suns face is the fact that they are a young and small club.

She said they’re short with volunteers because of how new the club is.

“Instead of sitting on the sidelines, I put my hand up.”

Ms Muller said she enjoyed the Friday night games when the community comes in droves to order food from the canteen, when lots of volunteers are working.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Chinchilla suns, please feel free to call president Edward Knight on 0439 176 666.

