VOLUNTEER WEEK: Finding fur babies their forever homes

FOREVER HOMES: One of the dogs for adoption from the Best Friend Fur Ever Rescue Inc. in Tara that Jen helped find a home for.

FOREVER HOMES: One of the dogs for adoption from the Best Friend Fur Ever Rescue Inc. in Tara that Jen helped find a home for.

DESEX, Vaccinate, and Microchip are the three most important words for any pet owner according to animal shelter volunteer Jen Adbi.

Ms Adbi saw first hand the devastating effects of the overpopulation and appalling care of unwanted pets in the west when she found three puppies and their mother on her local bore.

Witnessing the terrible condition that these dogs were in, she knew that the council wouldn’t have bothered them so, therefore, rang Peta Trask from Best Friend Fur Ever Rescue Inc. in Tara.

“I ended up bringing up the three puppies myself, and the mother went to the rescue,” Ms Adbi said.

“I adopted the two girls, and we found a wonderful home for the male in Dalby.”

Even since that moment two years ago, Ms Adbi has been volunteering with shelter ever since.

“I keep volunteer because there is a need to help the dogs out here in the west,” she said.

“There are some badly treated dogs, and people don’t vacate their animals, certainly don’t desex their animals and forget about the microchipping as well because they can’t afford it.

“Far too many animals being born out here in the west, and we end up taking care of them.

“We find dogs tied up to tree and fences, and we often find people have left their properties and left their animals behind.”

With a love for animals all her life, Ms Adbi is responsible for not only fostering dogs for the shelter but picking their new owners as the adoption co-ordinator.

She often spends an hour and a half interviewing the applicant to make sure they are suitable to have a dog.

She looks for things like will the dog be allowed to sleep inside because she believes it should be part of the family.

She makes sure they are going to be looked after in regards to veterinary bills and dog food, and she accesses the home to make sure it is suitable for the dog.

“There is home for every dog, but sometimes it might take a bit longer to find the right person,” she said.

“Whatever I can do in my spare time, that’s what I can do, and there are hundreds of people like that around the place.

“To see the joy on kids faces when they get a new dog, it makes you feel so good.

“If everyone did a little bit for free with this time they have on earth, it would make a big difference.”