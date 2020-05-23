Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Volunteer Week 2020 Chinchilla.
Volunteer Week 2020 Chinchilla.
News

VOLUNTEER WEEK: A Chinchilla lion for almost three decades

Zoe Bell
23rd May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TONY Minnis has been a member of a Lions club for 32 years and has been a part of the Chinchilla Lions Club since 1991.

Initially joining the Gayndah club after an invitation from a neighbour, Mr Minnis transferred to the local Lions Club after taking a job promotion in Chinchilla.

“It was a really strong Lions club back in those days with around 30 people at each meeting,” he said.

“I found it a great place not only to meet people but to get an introduction to the town.”

Mr Minnis has been a vital part in the club as he was president twice and spent 25 years on and off as the treasurer.

He was instrumental in community projects such as the development of the Lion’s Park, building the bus shelter, the Cactoblastis Monument, the Chinchilla Lions Lights show and a home show at the cultural centre which supports local businesses.

He also helped with the lawn cemetery and construction of the Meals on Wheels building.

Mr Minnis said the memorable moment of his Lions journey was winning the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award in recognition of his service.

chinchilla lions club chinchilla lions park lions christmas light show national volunteers week

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother and son face up to bad behaviour in court

        premium_icon Mother and son face up to bad behaviour in court

        News A ROMA mother and son have both faced court for some bad behaviour towards police.

        $6M Outback Natural history museum taking shape

        premium_icon $6M Outback Natural history museum taking shape

        News THE WALLS are going up at the $6.615 million Eromanga Natural History Museum’s new...

        Three killed as car erupts in fireball in horrific Qld crash

        premium_icon Three killed as car erupts in fireball in horrific Qld crash

        News Police are reportedly investigating if speed was a factor

        Triple tragedy devastates small community

        premium_icon Triple tragedy devastates small community

        News AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals the extent of the crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.