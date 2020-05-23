VOLUNTEER WEEK: A Chinchilla lion for almost three decades

TONY Minnis has been a member of a Lions club for 32 years and has been a part of the Chinchilla Lions Club since 1991.

Initially joining the Gayndah club after an invitation from a neighbour, Mr Minnis transferred to the local Lions Club after taking a job promotion in Chinchilla.

“It was a really strong Lions club back in those days with around 30 people at each meeting,” he said.

“I found it a great place not only to meet people but to get an introduction to the town.”

Mr Minnis has been a vital part in the club as he was president twice and spent 25 years on and off as the treasurer.

He was instrumental in community projects such as the development of the Lion’s Park, building the bus shelter, the Cactoblastis Monument, the Chinchilla Lions Lights show and a home show at the cultural centre which supports local businesses.

He also helped with the lawn cemetery and construction of the Meals on Wheels building.

Mr Minnis said the memorable moment of his Lions journey was winning the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award in recognition of his service.