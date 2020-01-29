Volunteer of the year award goes to Chinchilla coach

NABBING the Volunteer of the Year award at the Western Regional Downs Council Chinchilla District awards ceremony was head netball coach Julie Mutch.

Ms Mutch has coached and inspired Chinchilla netball teams for 17 years, becoming involved when her daughter took up the sport.

“My daughters were playing, and it just went from there – they were always looking for helpers and I put my hand up,” she said.

“You do put a lot of time and effort in and because I coach not just my daughter, I coach other children as well and it does take a lot of time - and you have to travel around at lot to different sporting events.”

Ms Mutch said she enjoyes coaching and that it’s important for the children to get involved in sport.

“It keeps kids active, and keeps them involved in the community, and teaches them mateship,” she said.

The standout netball moment for Ms Mutch was when daughter Olivia was picked for the Australian indigenous netball team.

Community and cultural development councillor at the WDRC Kaye Maguire, said Ms Mutch was the first person to receive the Volunteer of the year Award, which was created this year.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of our communities, they give so many hours of their valuable time to ensure that our community groups thrive and make our towns vibrant places to live,” Cr Maguire said.

“Chinchilla is very blessed to have such a dedicated volunteer who strives to ensure her passion and love for netball passes on to keen netballers.

“She is one of the most respected and loved netball coaches in the region.”