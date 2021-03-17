Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Leonardo Tobia faced Chinchilla court for drink driving. Pic: Alix Sweeney
IN COURT: Leonardo Tobia faced Chinchilla court for drink driving. Pic: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Visa worker busted drink driving in Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
17th Mar 2021 3:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Chinchilla police patrolling the township on Sunday, February 28, pulled a driver over on Colamba Street who returned a less than favourable road side breath test.

The Chinchilla Magistrate Court heard the driver, Leonardo Tobia blew a BAC reading of 0.093, which is over the general alcohol limit, although not over middle range.

Tobia pleaded guilty to drink driving at the Chinchilla Magistrate Court on Thursday, March 4.

For drink driving Tobia was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for the mandatory minimum of two months.
No conviction was recorded as it was the visa workers first drink driving offence.

chinchilla court drink driver leonardo tobia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: More Western Downs roads impacted by storms

        UPDATE: More Western Downs roads impacted by storms

        Weather Here is a full list of Western Downs roads that have been closed or affected by heavy rainfall overnight.

        Unlicensed Western Downs driver busted drink driving

        Premium Content Unlicensed Western Downs driver busted drink driving

        Crime When police randomly intercepted a Condamine driver, they found the man behind the...

        Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Premium Content Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Health Vaccine rollout starts for meat workers, elderly and Indigenous

        Where it’s cheaper to buy than rent in the Western Downs

        Premium Content Where it’s cheaper to buy than rent in the Western Downs

        Property Exclusive data has revealed where homebuyers can find the best deals in the region...