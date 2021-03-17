Visa worker busted drink driving in Chinchilla

Chinchilla police patrolling the township on Sunday, February 28, pulled a driver over on Colamba Street who returned a less than favourable road side breath test.

The Chinchilla Magistrate Court heard the driver, Leonardo Tobia blew a BAC reading of 0.093, which is over the general alcohol limit, although not over middle range.

Tobia pleaded guilty to drink driving at the Chinchilla Magistrate Court on Thursday, March 4.

For drink driving Tobia was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for the mandatory minimum of two months.

No conviction was recorded as it was the visa workers first drink driving offence.