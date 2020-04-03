VIRUS FREE: 10 top stories you may have missed

Salty's new employee Anika Hohn and new business owner Megan Parton who opened the shop yesterday.

OUR news feeds are flooded with information about COVID-19 and the pandemic taking over our communities.

While we will continue to provide you all the latest and up-to-date coronavirus stories, we are also bringing you great news from Chinchilla and the surrounds.

Here’s what you may have missed recently among all the coronavirus coverage:

New gas well in Surat Basin starts drilling

GALILEE Energy Limited started drilling operations at Kumbarilla, located in the Surat Basin 40 kilometres from Dalby.

At 6am on April 1, surface hole drilling begun at a depth of 248 metres.

Local students take on future technologies

THE next generation got a leg up learning about the importance of digital technologies, thanks to Origin Energy and the Queensland Minerals Energy Academy who hosted the first ever Chatbot program and combined workshop in Miles.

In mid-March, a group of Year 9 and 10 students from Chinchilla and Miles state high schools took part in the newly developed program, and learnt about digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and coding in the context of the resources sector.

METH BUST MUM: ‘Scales are for baking a cake with my kid’

WHEN police uncovered a meth cache in a Chinchilla mother’s car she said the utensils were for baking a cake with her child.

On March 19, Cortney Marree Young, 32, faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on four charges including possessing a dangerous drug, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, possession of property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, and not wearing a seatbelt correctly.

Police crackdown: 27 arrested for property crime

LOCAL police have initiated a massive crackdown on property crime in Chinchilla charging 27 people with more than 88 offences as part of Operation Sierra Processor.

As a result of Operation Sierra Processor, 27 people have been charged with 88 offences.

Innovative idea to keep parkrunners connected

NORMALLY filled with over 100 parkrunners and volunteers on a Saturday morning, not a single person has been sighted on Charleys Creek walkway in the last fortnight, as social distancing takes full effect.

With the announcement that all parkruns will be suspended until at least the end of April but expected to be longer, co-event director Ronald Thompson has come up with an innovative way for the event to still continue.

Western Downs mayor re-elected, to focus on virus response

COUNTING for the Western Downs Regional Council may be days away from a final count, but it’s clear Paul McVeigh will serve another four years in the top job.

Cr McVeigh said he is delighted with the results, grateful to the community for showing their support and honoured to return as mayor for a second term.

BUSINESS REOPENS: Staff frying through the chaos

FLOODED with hundreds of orders, the phone ringing non-stop, countless people waiting outside, and staff run off their feet; residents showed their eagerness to get their fill of some salty fish and chips after a nine-month wait.

Closing on June 30, 2019, due to unforeseen family issues, Chinchilla’s only fish and chip shop, Salty’s Seafood reopened yesterday under the new management of Megan Parton.

Local artists to give street makeover

FULL of artistic talent and passion, two local artists are set to play their part in stimulating community pride and boosting Chinchilla’s tourism.

Regina Hyland and Graeme McCullough have both been selected by a project team of six Chinchilla community members for the Chinchilla Placemaking Project.

Passion to help women pays off for local physio

THE statistic that 30 per cent of Australian adult women currently live with incontinence stood out to Dalby physiotherapist Annie Cusack and now she is on her way to making a difference to the lives of women across Australia.

Currently working in a private practice, Ms Cusack plans to develop a 12-week online program of exercises, tips and support so that new mothers and menopausal women have access to a convenient and affordable solution for the delicate issue.

Crossroads’ three defining moments of the final

THE stakes were high for the Crossroads Cricket Club, who were vying for their first premiership win in 25 years.

The stage was set for a big game of cricket as they took on the Canaga Cricket Club in a rematch of the 2018/2019 grand final.

