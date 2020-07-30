Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Covid scare in Parliament House after school visit

by Jack McKay
30th Jul 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland Parliament has been deep-cleaned and some workers told to stay home after nearly 100 students from a school linked to a new coronavirus case toured the building.

Speaker Curtis Pitt confirmed this morning three groups, each of about 30 students, from Chatswood Hills State School took part in the tours yesterday.

It comes after a worker at the YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside Hours School Care returned a positive coronavirus result yesterday.

The woman is not accused of any wrongdoing.

In a letter this morning, Mr Pitt said the outside hours school care operated from Chatswood Hills State School and warned there was a chance "however remote" that students could have come into contact with the worker.

"Any staff that have had direct contact with this school tour have been instructed to take leave, not to attend the precinct and get tested for COVID-19," he said.

 

Parliament House in Brisbane
Parliament House in Brisbane

 

 

 

 

 

"In addition, last night a certified deep clean took place in the precinct of any area where that tour may have visited including toilets.

"There are no other school tours this week."

Mr Pitt said they had not received any information from Queensland Health that any of the students on the tour had tested positive to the virus.

"It is only a very remote possibility that any transmission could have taken place," he wrote in the letter.

"However the parliamentary service have taken these steps to ensure the safety of people who work on the precinct and people who visit it."

The tour usually takes students to several parts of the precinct, including the parliamentary chamber.

Sitting of Parliament have not been affected, the incident coming midway between sessions.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Virus alert cleans out Parliament House

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They’re going to kill me’: Dad in standoff with police

        premium_icon ‘They’re going to kill me’: Dad in standoff with police

        Crime FULL DETAILS: Bodycam footage shows a harrowing two hour stand off between the Western Downs man and police that ended with a dog being shot dead.

        ‘You’ll kill someone’: Charleville woman driving on meth

        premium_icon ‘You’ll kill someone’: Charleville woman driving on meth

        News “You should not have been driving, is that clear?"

        Dalby man had 1/2 bottle of rum before driving 147km/hr

        premium_icon Dalby man had 1/2 bottle of rum before driving 147km/hr

        Crime Driver was caught with meth utensils in his backpack

        Western Downs cop unable to return to work after dog attack

        premium_icon Western Downs cop unable to return to work after dog attack

        Crime THE court heard the officer suffered injuries during a two hour stand off with a...