Virus alert after contagious duo toured state

Two new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Tasmania on Wednesday, Director of Public Health Mark Veitch said, also revealing two people who travelled around Tasmania last month have subsequently been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"One was likely to have been infectious with coronavirus from March 12. The other from March 19," Dr Veitch said.

"Neither person was aware they had coronavirus while they were in Tasmania and did not present for either medical care or testing."

Some of the Tasmanian sites the pair visited include the Port Arthur Historic site on March 13 and Mona a day later.

They were diagnosed only after they returned to their home state, Dr Veitch said.

He said anyone who was at the locations on the same days as those tourists [see the list below] who developed or develops respiratory symptoms in the 14 days after they were there should contact the Public Health Hotline on 1800 761 738.

Dr Veitch said Public Health Services was working with the tour operator to obtain more specific details about transport taken by the persons while in Tasmania and will provide this additional information as soon as it is available.

He said Public Health Services was also sharing this information with communicable disease agencies interstate because of the expectation that most close contacts of these cases will be interstate residents.

He said as of 6pm on Wednesday, Tasmania had confirmed two new cases of coronavirus for the day, bringing the state's tally to 71.

"Both cases are men. One is from southern Tasmania and one is from northern Tasmania. One is aged in their 20s and the other is in their 70s," he said.

"Both have recently arrived in Tasmania from overseas and were already in self-quarantine."

It comes after Tasmania recorded zero cases of the virus on Tuesday - the first day in two weeks without a case.

As part of the Public Health Services investigation into the tourists' movements, it has been determined that they visited the following locations:

• Hobart Travel Lodge (12-19 March)

• Gray Line tour bus from Hobart to Port Arthur (morning of 13 March)

• Port Arthur Historic Site and visitor centre (13 March)

• Carnarvon Bay 'Navigators' boat tour (afternoon of 13 March)

• Female Factory Site, South Hobart (morning of 14 March)

• Cascade Gardens, South Hobart (morning of 14 March)

• Mona ferry from Hobart (1.15pm, 14 March)

• Mona (1.30 to 4pm, 14 March)

• Peppermint Bay Cruise and Restaurant (15 March)

• Freycinet Marine Farm (16 March)

• Kate's Berry Farm (16 March)

• Pennicott Cruises on Bruny Island (17 March)

• Female Factory, South Hobart (18 March)

• Grape Food and Wine Bar, Salamanca (18 March)

• Launceston Leisure Inn (19-23 March)

• Bridestowe Lavender Farm (20 March)

• Pyengana Cheese Factory (20 March)

• Lease 65, St Helens (20 March)

• Batman Bridge River Cruise, run by Tamar River Cruises (21 March)

• Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre and Waldheim Chalet (22 March)

• Ashgrove Tasmanian Farm (22 March)

Originally published as Virus alert after contagious duo toured state