Violent attack: Woman allegedly behind Coast home invasion

A 33-year-old woman allegedly broke into a Coast property and violently assaulted a man, a court has heard.

Ms Bateman faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday over one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in public and enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence by break using or threatening violence.

She did not enter a plea to the charges.

Duty lawyer Liesel Rogan said Ms Bateman would need to apply for legal aid and asked for the matters to be adjourned.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said the matter used violence and would eventually be finalised in the district court.

Ms Baldwin asked police prosecutor Nichale Bool to have a brief of evidence prepared for Ms Bateman's lawyer by May 18.

She adjourned the matters to June 4.

Ms ﻿Bateman was released on bail with the condition of having no contact with the victim or her alleged co-accused.