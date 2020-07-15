Menu
AQUA VUE: Business owner Larry Burch
Crime

’Violated’: Popular Bay cafe owner shaken by break-in

Stuart Fast
15th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:01 AM
OWNER of Aquavue cafe Larry Burch says having his business broken into felt like being "violated".

The owner of the popular eatery and watersports rental business said he did not understand why an unknown offender broke in and stole staff members' property in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to him, a thief trespassed in the cafe and stole clothing and water bottles.

"The staff aren't going to take it kindly," Mr Burch said.

"It annoys me, it's inconvenient and it hurts the staff.

"It feels like you've been violated, especially in these times."

Mr Burch said it felt like a waste of staff time to file police reports, but he recognised if the incident was not reported, no solution would be found.

"By reporting it, I hope to nip it in the bud," he said.

No one has been charge in relation to the incident.

Police are seeking help to identify this man in relation to a Torquay break-in.
Police released a CCTV image of a person they believe can help with inquiries into the break-in.

It is alleged between 2.40am and 3am on Monday, July 13, unknown people gained entry to the Esplanade business, rummaged through and stole personal property.

Anyone with information in relation to the man pictured is urged to contact police and quote the reference number QP2001450008.

