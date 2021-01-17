Vinnies urges Dalby residents to donate unwanted gifts

CHARITY: Dalby residents are being urged to donate unusable or unwanted Christmas gifts to Vinnies to help those in need. Pic: Supplied

Were you gifted something during the holiday season that you know isn’t going to get used?

Vinnies is urging Dalby residents to de-clutter their cupboards and re-gift, reuse and recycle unwanted gifts to help change the lives of those in need.

With more Queenslanders than ever experiencing hardship caused by unemployment, threat of eviction, and an increased risk of homelessness this year due to the economic impacts of COVID-19, Vinnies needs more support to continue to deliver its life-changing services.

Vinnies Queensland general manager of operations, Drew Eide, said the simple act of

donating second-hand gifts, will significantly help Vinnies fund its vital work in Queensland communities.

“If you’re struggling to find room for all that stuff, your ‘unwanted item’ might be the perfect

‘treasure’ that someone else is searching for,” he said.

“No matter how plain or quirky, Vinnies welcomes all donations of usable gifts that are in good condition including quality clothing, furniture and household items.”

Mr Eide said their stores are one of the best places to find unique items and help the environment while supporting the welfare of vulnerable Queenslanders.

“All proceeds from the sale of recycled gifts will go towards our many community programs

including emergency assistance, housing and homelessness support, youth programs, disaster

relief and more,” he said.

Whether the unwanted items don’t fit, won’t be used, or simply aren’t your style, all donations to Vinnies will not only contribute to the wellbeing of another person in need, but will also save unwanted gifts from ending up in landfill.

Donations are accepted at all Vinnies retail stores during operating hours or through donation

bins located across the state.

People in need of assistance or wishing to donate quality second-hand furniture can call 1800

846 643.