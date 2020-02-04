Menu
Wollongong-based photographer Poppy upset viewers on MAFS last night.
TV

Viewers turn on early MAFS favourite

by Bronte Coy
4th Feb 2020 10:30 AM

Oh, Poppy - how did it all go so wrong, so fast?

Married At First Sight's first bride to walk down the aisle quickly won over hearts during the show's premiere on Monday night as she bravely revealed her husband had left her for another woman - six weeks after the birth of their twin boys - while cracking jokes about the state of her love life.

JAMES WEIR RECAPS MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT

MAFS: Viewers lose it over long-awaited premiere

The photographer was matched with straight-talking, gentle FIFO worker Luke, 38, and from the moment they clapped eyes on each other at the wedding - it seemed like maybe, just maybe, the experts had got it right.

 

Luke was thrilled … at first.
"I just thought, oh thank God, he looks like a really nice guy," Poppy told producers after meeting Luke for the first time. "I think we're going to get along really well."

But in a personality shift that left us all with whiplash, within minutes, Poppy changed her mind.

"Initially, I was OK, I don't know, I don't know … He's really nice, you can tell … but I'm just not over the fact that I've left my kids to do this," she whinged.

 

But within minutes, she began to shut down.
And it all went downhill from there. Poppy was icy to her husband during the post-ceremony photo shoot, and eventually fled the reception after delivering a steady stream of negativity.

"This is a trainwreck, it feels like a trainwreck," a clearly devastated Luke told producers.

Angry viewers took to Twitter to slam the briefly popular bride, complaining about her treatment of her new "husband".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Nine.

