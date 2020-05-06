Viewers crash ‘secret’ restaurant website

"Secret" Melbourne restaurant Enter via Laundry is not so secret anymore.

After being featured on Tuesday's episode of MasterChef: All Stars, the intimate (and aptly named) home restaurant intrigued viewers so much, thousands flocked to make a reservation to experience the intimate 10-person degustation, which at the time of filming had a waitlist of 1600.

As judge Jock Zonfrillo predicted, that number could look more like 16,000 after tonight, with the restaurant's Instagram account gaining 1.2k new followers in 10 minutes, and its website crashing under the sheer volume of visitors.

Within 10 minutes Enter via Laundry’s Instagram account has gained 1..2k new followers. Every insta influencer’s dream! #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/X5IUoATsop — Reality Noms (@RealityNoms) May 5, 2020

Part of MasterChef's "suburban" week, Helly Raichura's "side hustle" Enter via Laundry offers a unique dining experience in the chef's very own home.

"We do a little degustation for ten people at a time focusing on ethnic Indian cuisines. And use a lot of beautiful Australian produce, a lot of natives, a little secret dining experience," Helly, who is an HR adviser by profession, told contestants in Tuesday's episode.

MasterChef featured the restaurant in Tuesday night's episode. Picture: Channel 10.

"Some people have been waiting for 18 months now to get in," she added.

Those eager diners might be the lucky ones after tonight, with wait times sure to soar now that the rest of Australia has cottoned on to the trendy suburban haven, especially given just 20 minutes into the episode, the site buckled under the pressure of thousands of curious foodies.

Enter via Laundry Owner Helly Raichura. Picture: Supplied.

As one viewer pointed out, those wait times could be even longer given COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday's episode, Poh, Ben U and Rose were tasked with recreating Helly's delicate "pasta not pasta", a dish many of the accomplished All Star chefs couldn't even identify the ingredients of.

The intricate “pasta not pasta” dish contestants were asked to recreate. Picture: Channel 10.

I want to go to ‘Enter via Laundry’ #MasterChefAU — Craig Harris (@bokudesu76) May 5, 2020

I’m taking one of those $19 flights and gettin’ me to #entervialaundry friggin quickstix! #MasterChefAU — Lauren (@lozzaloulilei) May 5, 2020