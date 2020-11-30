Menu
TARA BLAZE: Arnolds Rd fire in Tara. Pic: Kogan & District Rural Fire Brigade - Daniel Jacobsen
News

VIDEO: Teen suffers burns in car fire, ignites large bush blaze

Peta McEachern
30th Nov 2020 1:37 PM
IN THE early hours of the morning at 2.18am, paramedics rushed a teenage boy to Tara Hospital with burns to his chest and arms after the car he was in caught ablaze.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the teen was transported to hospital with minor injuries on Saturday, November 28, at 3.06am.

The fire leapt from the car and ignited surrounding bushland at Arnolds Rd, keeping firefighters busy for six to eight hours while they battled to contain the fire.

A Rural Fire and Emergency service spokesman said the fire now has strong containment lines in place, and one crew will continue to monitor the fire Monday, and into the coming days.

“The fire was in inaccessible land, which made it difficult… 120 acres have been burnt,” he said.

Rural Fire Service Darling Downs area director John Welke said, a nearby old and unoccupied structure was saved by firefighters, although an unused and empty wooden shed has been destroyed.

“The cause of the car fire is being investigated by police,” he said.

Mr Welke said he is proud of the hard yards Rural Fire Service volunteers are putting in across the district, and urged the community to do their bit to help.

“Coming into summer people need to be prepared, and careful when they are doing work which may lead an ignition,” he said.

“That may welding, grinding, or even lighting a cigarette – appropriate precaution needs to be taken because it’s going to be very hot this fire season, and it doesn’t taken much in the heat and dry conditions for a fire to start.”

Queensland Police was contacted for comment, and a spokesman said the car fire had been a “misadventure”.

Watch the video below:


