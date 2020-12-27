Investigation: Video of last time baby seen alive released

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a five-month-old girl in Brisbane's inner-south.

The little girl's 32-year-old mother is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

An emergency call was made after the baby girl was found unconscious and not breathing at a unit at Annerley on November 16.

Paramedics pronounced her dead a short time after arriving at the King St unit.

CCTV of the last time a baby was seen alive at Buranda Shopping Centre. Picture: QPS

The death was initially deemed non-suspicious, but the results of a post-mortem examination have prompted police to launch a homicide probe.

Detective Inspector Rod Watts this morning said the baby girl was last seen alive at the nearby Buranda shopping centre the day before her death.

He said she appeared "happy and healthy" while at the centre about 5pm on November 15, and something that led to her death occurred between them and 8am the next day.

Police say the girl's parents were the only two people with her between those hours and there are no other people of interest.

Investigators have launched a public appeal for information as they piece together the events leading up to the girl's death.

Anyone with information, including neighbours or relatives, are urged to come forward.