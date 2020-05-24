Menu
VIDEO: Surfer rescued off beach in daring after-dark mission

Kirstin Payne
24th May 2020 7:37 PM
AN INJURED surfer has been rescued in a daring after-dark mission overnight.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter performed the evening landing on the beach Saturday afternoon, in a successful attempt to rescue the surfer, injured in Jumpinpin Channel.

It is believed the man was in the water, when he was struck on the back of the head by a surfboard and knocked unconscious.

Fellow surfers managed to take him ashore at the southern end of North Stradbroke Island and call for help.

 

Footage from the RACQ LifeFlight rescue overnight
The Sunshine Coast-based rescue helicopter was tasked on the mission around 4.30pm

The pilot landed the aircraft on the beach, delivering the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic to the scene, before taking off and hovering nearby, while the patient was being treated.

The sun had set by the time he was stabilised.

The chopper landed again, to collect him and the aeromedical crew.

The injured surfer, aged in his fifties, was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

