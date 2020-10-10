Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BLAZE: Family home destroyed by fire in Dalby. Pic: Jordan Philp
BLAZE: Family home destroyed by fire in Dalby. Pic: Jordan Philp
News

VIDEO: Cherbourg firey shines as hero at Dalby house fire

Jordan Philp
by
11th Oct 2020 8:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHERBOURG firefighter has shone as a hero in Dalby, springing into action as one of the first on the scene when a family home began to burn to the ground.

Enormous plumes of smoke billowed skywards from a Dalby property as a distraught family watched their home quickly become engulfed in flames on Saturday, about 1.35pm. 

Cherbourg Rural Firefighter Kenny Gyemore was across the road visiting his partner on Drury Street when he heard screaming outside. 

That's when he put his experience and training to good use before auxiliary firefighers arrived. 

"My daughter was out cleaning our car, she come in screaming 'dad, there's a fire across the road' so I jumped into action, being a fireman myself, just jumped straight in," he said.

"Just trying to prevent their (the neighbour's house) from getting on fire as well. Trying to do the best I can with what I got."

The tenants of the home watched on in horror as firefighters tried in vain to save the home.

"We've lost everything, and just after we got our lives back together," the mother of two said.

"I don't know what we're going to do."

Multiple fire crews extinguished the flames about 2.15pm.

dalby house fire queensland fire emergency service
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla buy shop local made easier than ever

        Premium Content Chinchilla buy shop local made easier than ever

        News A NEW social media launch is making it easier than ever for Chinchilla to buy and shop local.

        Man breaks nephew’s nose in ‘shocking’ and ‘deliberate’ attack

        Premium Content Man breaks nephew’s nose in ‘shocking’ and ‘deliberate’...

        News A MAN who broke his nephew’s nose in a ’shocking’ and ‘physically painful’ attack...

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property The best houses from Cairns to Coolangatta revealed | Part 1

        VOTE NOW: Western Down’s Australia Day Award nominations

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Western Down’s Australia Day Award nominations

        News IT’S TIME to nominate a champion within the community for the region’s most...