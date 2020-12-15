Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Emergency helicopter flying over Main beach, Byron Bay.
News

Amazing aerial footage of flooded areas in Northern NSW

Javier Encalada
15th Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 16th Dec 2020 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DID you see or hear a helicopter flying over your home this week?

Four helicopters owned by the NSW Rural Fire Service were made available for the NSW State Emergency Service to use this week, in the aftermath of the recent weather system and subsequent floods.

An SES spokesman confirmed four helicopters normally based in Grafton were used.

A Firebird 200 was spotted by visitors and tourists yesterday morning during high tide hovering above Main Beach in Byron Bay.

 

One of the RFS helicopters flying over Main Beach, Byron Bay, on Tuesday morning.
One of the RFS helicopters flying over Main Beach, Byron Bay, on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman said the helicopters had provided invaluable information by completing reconnaissance flights all over the areas affected by flooding in the Tweed and Northern Rivers areas.

"The helicopter crews have gather great information observing the state of roads, confirming what areas are isolated and making sure we have a complete view of the situation," he said.

"The helicopters will be tasked to supporting the SES in this mission until they are released to go back to their regular missions with the RFS."

 

 

This fleet also provided aviation support and gathered vital data through thermal imaging to keep firefighters safe while they combated fires on the North Coast late last year and earlier this year.

More Stories

floods2020 northern rivers weather news nsw rfs nsw ses richmond tweed
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Premium Content ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Health Queensland hospital and health services are falling tens of millions of dollars into deficit as new figures reveal those that have failed to meet elective surgery...

        Chinchilla students bring light to overseas kids in poverty

        Premium Content Chinchilla students bring light to overseas kids in poverty

        Education WESTERN Downs students have helped provide energy to impoverished overseas children...

        Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Premium Content Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk breaks promise with euthanasia laws push back

        Chinchilla grandmothers that appeared in court in 2020

        Premium Content Chinchilla grandmothers that appeared in court in 2020

        News Here is a list of the most shocking crimes committed by Chinchilla grandmothers...