Crime

VIDEO: Alleged Mongols chapter boss arrested at unit

by Kyle Wisniewski
18th Jun 2020 6:27 PM
A MAN alleged by police to be the president of the Mongols Surfers Paradise branch has been accused of possessing cocaine and steroids after a raid at a Gold Coast unit.

Victor John Rueban Wolfram was charged after detectives from Taskforce Maxima raided a Biggera Waters unit this morning.

A Mongols vest allegedly found when police raided a Biggera Waters home this morning. Supplied
It is alleged police found cocaine, steroids and drug-related equipment in the home.

The 28-year-old will appear in Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils used in connection with dangerous drugs.

Police allegedly found a syringe during the raid. Supplied
Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Lehmann said they would continue to take action to help keep the community safe.

Police allege they found these drugs in the Biggera Waters home. Supplied
"We take crimes of this nature seriously and we will continue targeting and disrupting OMCG members, whether they are a probationary or a senior office bearer," he said.

 

