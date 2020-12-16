Menu
Top lawmaker Jill Hennessy has revealed she will quit Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ ministry, with a replacement to be announced in coming days.
Politics

State's Attorney-General's personal reason for stepping down

by Melissa Iaria
16th Dec 2020 3:26 PM

Victoria's top lawmaker has quit the ministry.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy has announced she will quit her ministerial role in the Andrews government to focus on her family.

She says she will recontest the 2022 state election.

"Political life can be hard on families. Mine is at a stage where they need more of me and even more importantly, I need more of them," Ms Hennessy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Like everyone managing the collision between work and family life, sometimes something has to give, at least for a little while."

Ms Hennessy said the time was right to step back, with the conclusion of the Lawyer X royal commission and key reforms including the decriminalising of public drunkenness and the spent convictions scheme.

Premier Daniel Andrews said Ms Hennessy had made an outstanding contribution as a valued member of the cabinet.

He will make an announcement about the ministry in coming days.

Originally published as Victoria's Attorney-General quits

