Most Victorians now believe it's time to ditch three key restrictions the Andrews government is enforcing in Melbourne.

People should be allowed to travel more than 5km from home, have immediate family visit them and hospitality venues should return to indoor dining with proper social distancing, according to the latest Roy Morgan survey results.

Fifty-six per cent of those surveyed on Monday and Tuesday said it was time for Melbourne's restaurants, pubs, cafes and clubs to open inside dining with correct social distancing, up 19 per cent from three weeks ago.

Victorians want restrictions eased. Picture: NCA / NewsWire / Ian Currie

And 61 per cent believe Melburnians should now be able to travel more than 5km from their home, up 1 per cent from two weeks ago.

Another significant restriction currently in place in Melbourne is immediate family members not being allowed to visit each other at home.

People in Melbourne want restrictions eased. Picture: NCA / NewsWire / Ian Currie

Fifty-nine per cent of Victorians surveyed said this should change, up four per cent.

This is the first time majorities of Victorians have agreed with lifting all three of these restrictions - and the results are fairly consistent for both genders and across all ages.

The Roy Morgan Snap SMS survey also found Premier Daniel Andrews' approval rating dropped nine percentage points from three weeks ago to 61 per cent in late September.

The Premier has kept very high approval ratings among Labor and Greens supporters - 89 per cent and 80 per cent respectively.

Voting intentions are little changed over the last two weeks with support for the ALP unchanged at 51.5 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

Chadstone Shopping Centre is a hotspot. Picture: NCA / NewsWire / Ian Currie

Originally published as Victorians demand relaxation of Dan's rules