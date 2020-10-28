Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Victoria records two new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
28th Oct 2020 8:55 AM

 

Victoria has recorded two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and two more deaths.

It takes the state's death toll to 819.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new cases on Monday - the first time in 139 days, and then again on Tuesday.

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average is well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 2.8 to 2.7 overnight. There are three cases from an unknown source.

Regional Victoria's 14-day rolling average has now hit zero.

 

Chin Chin Melbourne restaurant owner Chris Lucas prepares to reopen with the help of Stephen Giderson from Whizz Cleaning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers
Chin Chin Melbourne restaurant owner Chris Lucas prepares to reopen with the help of Stephen Giderson from Whizz Cleaning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

 

Some venues, such as Prahran steakhouse Angus & Bon, were even that eager to get back trading they reopened at midnight.

Retailers Kmart and Spotlight also opened for business at midnight with lines of customers stretching down hundreds of metres down the street.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Wednesday.

 

 

 

Originally published as Victoria records two new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mitchell woman attacked police then stole their sunglasses

        Premium Content Mitchell woman attacked police then stole their sunglasses

        News A 19-YEAR-old woman attacked police officers as they attempted to drag her boyfriend away to prison and then stole their sunglasses.

        Western Downs students’ horizon’s expanded at careers expo

        Premium Content Western Downs students’ horizon’s expanded at careers expo

        News THE next generation of Western Downs leaders are on track to greatness, thanks to...

        COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        Premium Content COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        News Deputy Premier rules out any changes to restrictions this weekend

        Doctors push to re-open maternity wards on the Western Downs

        Premium Content Doctors push to re-open maternity wards on the Western Downs

        News THE Rural Doctors Association has urged all political candidates to put forward...