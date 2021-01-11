Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Victoria records no new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Jan 2021 8:15 AM

 

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Monday as more than 18,000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health and Human Services also revealed one new infection in returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

There are 40 active cases of COVID-19 across the state. There were 18,660 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases linked to the Black Rock Thai restaurant cluster remains at 27.

The number of people in isolation in Victoria because they are either positive cases or primary close contacts of cases stands at 2460.

There are now more than 200 testing centres in operation in Victoria, including a new testing site near gate one at the MCG.

Almost 200,000 tests have been taken in Victoria since the start of the year.

Originally published as Victoria records no new cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        Premium Content Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        News Council has partnered with SwimFit to deliver a series of family fun days at pools across the region. Here’s when and where:

        Women’s mobile health clinic set to hit regional towns

        Premium Content Women’s mobile health clinic set to hit regional towns

        News Here’s when you can expect the free Darling Downs Health women’s mobile clinic to...

        Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must...

        News FREE STORY: Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from January 2, must isolate...

        Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        Premium Content Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        News UPDATED: Here’s a list of roadways that are currently affected by floodwaters in...