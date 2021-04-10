Menu
40,000 Aussies are stranded so why do celebs get to skip the queue?
Victoria records first quarantine case

by James Hall
10th Apr 2021 10:57 AM

Victoria's hotel quarantine system will be put under the test after reporting its first coronavirus case since the program resumed.

The state paused hosting returning travellers but this recommenced on Thursday, with hotels in Melbourne accepting forced quarantine guests again.

The state's Health Department confirmed on Saturday morning a positive case was reported.

"Yesterday there was one new case reported," it tweeted.

 

"The case was acquired overseas and is in hotel quarantine."

The infection was the first reported in Victoria since March 29, with no community transmission in 42 days.

The state now has just one active case.

Authorities were expected to reveal more details about the new case later on Saturday.

Originally published as Victoria records first quarantine case

coronavirus vic editors picks victoria

