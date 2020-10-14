Victoria records 7 new virus cases

Victoria has recorded seven new coronavirus cases and five deaths as the city's all important 14-day average fell slightly.

But alarmingly, regional Victoria's 14-day average has increased from 0.4 to 0.6 overnight after three people tested positive in Shepparton.

Mystery cases in Melbourne have increased by one to 14 since Tuesday, while the 14-day average has decreased slightly from 10 to 9.6.

Health authorities say the 14-day average must be about five for the Government to consider easing restrictions on October 19.

But Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday ruled out proceeding with all of the planned steps under Melbourne's second stage of reopening.

The Premier confirmed not all of the planned easing of restrictions would proceed in their entirety, saying it was "not safe or fair".

He said coronavirus cases numbers were too high to open up now.

"Everything people have given has to count for something. And it will count for a lot more if we see this thing through for a few more weeks and then take safe steps when they're safe to be taken and not taken now because we all let our frustration get the better of us," Mr Andrews said.

"Those that are safe, we will proceed with. There may be some others that we believe are safe that were not necessarily foreshadowed at that time."

The Premier said the public health team would spend hours pouring over data this week to determine which restrictions could be eased.

There are zero cases from an unknown source in the past 14 days in regional Victoria but the number of active cases has increased from six to at least nine.

As of Tuesday, five cases were active in the Mitchell Shire and three in Greater Shepparton.

The total number of cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is now more than 20,300, with the death toll now 816 and 186 active cases as of Tuesday.

It comes after 12 new cases and one death was recorded on Tuesday.

More detail on Wednesday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

Originally published as Victoria records 7 new virus cases