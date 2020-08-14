Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

OUTBREAK GROWS: Victoria records 372 cases, 14 deaths

14th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Authorities in Victoria have confirmed 372 new infections and 14 deaths linked to the disease. It comes after the 287 new cases and eight deaths yesterday. 

 

This is 94 more cases since yesterday, but the seven-day daily average shows case numbers are still trending downwards.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks victoria

Just In

    How to tell you are affluent

    How to tell you are affluent
    • 14th Aug 2020 9:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby mum launches social media campaign to support local business

        Premium Content Dalby mum launches social media campaign to support local...

        News MEET the Dalby mum using social media to support local businesses during the pandemic.

        Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

        Premium Content Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

        News A FATHER smashed in his ex-partners friends door after finding out she stayed the...

        A series of burnouts left this Miles man in hot water

        Premium Content A series of burnouts left this Miles man in hot water

        News THE young man told the court he was angry after a bad day at work and took it out...

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        News No new Queensland community COVID-19 cases for 12th day in a row