Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Victoria has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus case number since June 26, with 37 new infections and six deaths recorded overnight.
Victoria has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus case number since June 26, with 37 new infections and six deaths recorded overnight.
Health

Victoria records 37 new COVID cases

by Jack Paynter
12th Sep 2020 9:20 AM

Victoria has recorded 37 new coronavirus infections as daily cases fall for the third straight day.

It's the lowest daily increase since 30 cases were reported on June 26.

The cases figure is lower than Friday's 43, which fell from 51 the day before.

Six more people have died from the virus, taking the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 716.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 19,800.

The average daily case number for metropolitan Melbourne has fallen this week and sat at 65.3 on Friday, down from the high 80s earlier this week. In regional Victoria it was 4.7.


The daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.

The 14-day rolling average for mystery cases from an unknown source is 134 for metropolitan Melbourne and seven for regional Victoria.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of restrictions from September 28.

In regional Victoria it must be less than five to trigger an easing of stage-three restrictions.

The figures were released by the Department of Health and Human Services over Twitter on Saturday morning, with more detail expected later at the Premier's media conference.

 

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 37 new COVID cases

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum charged with drug trafficking in court for driving on meth

        Premium Content Mum charged with drug trafficking in court for driving on...

        Crime A YOUNG Western Downs mum faced court on a string of charges, including the trafficking and supply of dangerous drugs, fraud, possession of firearms, and drug driving.

        Dalby residents wake to early morning street fight

        Premium Content Dalby residents wake to early morning street fight

        Crime PUNCHES were allegedly thrown in a rage between two men, with police rushing to the...

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking COVID case update as Annastacia Palaszczuk faces growing border ire

        Australia’s largest short film festival arrives in Western Downs

        Premium Content Australia’s largest short film festival arrives in Western...

        Council News YOUR Friday night entertainment has been sorted courtesy of two world-class...