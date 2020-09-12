Victoria records 37 new COVID cases

Victoria has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus case number since June 26, with 37 new infections and six deaths recorded overnight.

It's the lowest daily increase since 30 cases were reported on June 26.

The cases figure is lower than Friday's 43, which fell from 51 the day before.

Six more people have died from the virus, taking the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 716.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 19,800.

The average daily case number for metropolitan Melbourne has fallen this week and sat at 65.3 on Friday, down from the high 80s earlier this week. In regional Victoria it was 4.7.



The daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.

The 14-day rolling average for mystery cases from an unknown source is 134 for metropolitan Melbourne and seven for regional Victoria.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of restrictions from September 28.

In regional Victoria it must be less than five to trigger an easing of stage-three restrictions.

The figures were released by the Department of Health and Human Services over Twitter on Saturday morning, with more detail expected later at the Premier's media conference.

